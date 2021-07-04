PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and a future Vets 4 Veterans Training Program.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth, needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing 656 West Lanc Blvd or Al’s sew n vac 904 w Lanc Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
