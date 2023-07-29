PALMDALE
Fill-A-Bag Book Sale
A Fill-A-Bag Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
A wide selection of gently used books-fiction, non-fiction, children’s books-will be available along with DVDs and CDs. Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as one can fit in the bag.
For details, call 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge car show
Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will host its annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
The show is open to the public and attendance is free. People can show off their classic or antique cars for $25.
Music, food and a raffle are planned.
Call Anwar at 661-220-0571 for further information.
Church concert
Pianist Joshua Vigran will perform a concert, “Classics from Bach to Prokofiev” at 4 p.m. today at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
Vagran made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2016, performing chamber and solo music. He was a member of the syndicated chamber ensemble “The Red Door Chamber Players” and continues to work collaboratively with musicians and ensembles in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
For details, call 661-317-0770.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Elks Lodge fundraiser
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
QUARTZ HILL
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
