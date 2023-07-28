LANCASTER
Church concert
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER
Church concert
Pianist Joshua Vigran will perform a concert, “Classics from Bach to Prokofiev” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, call 661-317-0770..
Shoptalk Toastmasters
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Church giveaways
Agape Community Church, 1722 East Lancaster Blvd., holds a free grocery giveaway at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The event, which is open to the public, continues until all items are gone.
For details, call 661-949-1912.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Fill-A-Bag Book Sale
A Fill-A-Bag Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
A wide selection of gently used books-fiction, non-fiction, children’s books-will be available along with DVDs and CDs. Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as one can fit in the bag.
For details, call 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.