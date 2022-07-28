QUARTZ HILL
Blood donation event is today
A blood donation event hosted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., today, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M).
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536.
For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Frida,y at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays, at 1220 West Ave. J.
For details, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
