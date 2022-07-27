PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Blood donation event coming
A blood donation event hosted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M). Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536. For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
LANCASTER
Deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
