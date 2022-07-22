PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Blood donation event coming
A blood donation event conducted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M).
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536.
For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
