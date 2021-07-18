LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
LANCASTER
Legion post raising funds
Antelope Valley Legion Post 311, 44335 40th St. East, at Avenue J, will conduct a fiesta at 4 p.m. today to raise funds for veterans.
The available food will include tacos, empanadas and posole. Games such as piñata, three-legged race and cornhole are planned, as are raffles.
For details, contact the legion post at 661-946-1919, or its commander, Doug Cook, at 661-810-3391.
Senior living center presents free webinar
Prestige Senior Living, 43454 30th St West, invites community members to participate in a free webinar at 10:30 a.m. July 30 to learn about tools and resources for improving cognitive function.
Dr. Rob Winningham, an expert on memory and aging, will share the most recent scientific advances on how to maintain and improve memory ability through a holistic, interconnected approach. He will also explain the myriad of factors that affect cognition when aging.
Visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.