PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Webinar for older adults scheduled
Dr. Rob Winningham, Prestige Senior Living Arbor Place and neuroscientist and aging expert, will offer a free webinar, “How Older Adults Can Maintain a Healthy Body and Mind,” at 2 p.m., July 26.
Winningham is a longtime collaborator with Prestige Senior Living and is currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Oregon University.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
Water conservation will be the topic of discussion at the monthly meeting of the Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Antelope Acres Community Center, 8810 West Ave. E-8.
The group, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets on the third Saturday of each month.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.