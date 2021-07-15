ACTON
Personal trainer guest of Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society
Susan Proctor, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, specializing in working with seniors, will be the featured guest at the next meeting of the Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stallion Meadows Clubhouse, 33105 Santiago Road.
Proctor has certifications in arthritis, balance, toning, strength, Zumba and line dancing, and enjoys helping others and helping to transform lives.
The club promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Barbecue event to raise funds for veterans
The soup kitchen at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J, will play host to a fundraiser to help homeless veterans in the Antelope Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The meals, which cost $5 (cash only), consist of a barbecue pork sandwich, beans and a drink.
For details, call 661-802-8300.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth, needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
