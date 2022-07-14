LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
QUARTZ HILL
Blood donation event coming
A blood donation event conducted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., July 28, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M).
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536.
For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
