ACTON
Personal trainer guest of Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society
Susan Proctor, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, specializing in working with seniors, will be the featured guest at the next meeting of the Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stallion Meadows Clubhouse, 33105 Santiago Road.
Proctor has certifications in arthritis, balance, toning, strength, Zumba and line dancing, and enjoys helping others and helping to transform lives.
The club promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Ukelele club hosts Tuesday meetings
The High Desert Ukelele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Beekeepers to resume monthly meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will resume their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include: a new meeting venue and summer beehive management.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Legion post raising funds for veterans
Antelope Valley Legion Post 311, 44335 40th St. East, at Avenue J, will conduct a fiesta at 4 p.m. Sunday to raise funds for veterans.
The available food will include tacos, empanadas and posole. Games such as piñata, three-legged race and cornhole are planned, as are raffles.
For details, contact the legion post at 661-946-1919, or its commander, Doug Cook, at 661-810-3391. Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
