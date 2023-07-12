LANCASTER
Antelope Valley Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
AV Quilt Association
Antelope Valley Quilt Association member will talk about the Quilt-As-You-Go method of making a quilt during the group’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
For details, see www.avqa.org, AVQA Festival of Quilts on Facebook, or call 661-998-9290.
Cancer support
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a cancer support group that meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
To RSVP, send email to cynthia.dasaad@avmc.org.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
