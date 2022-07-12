LANCASTER
Ukulele club converges at Greenhouse Café
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Cancer support group assembles
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Beekeepers will gather on Wednesday
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
PALMDALE
Finding graves
John “Jack” Gravance will speak on “Cemetery and Find A Grave: A Path of Discovery, Learning New Skills, and Using New Resources” at Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Antelope Valley Genealogical Society.
The group meets at 7 p.m., at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. The meeting is also online at https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting.
The meeting is free.
Sister city group to meet
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
