QUARTZ HILL
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, weather permitting, at George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
LANCASTER
Antelope Valley Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Elks Lodge car show
Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will host its annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29.
The show is open to the public and attendance is free. People can show off their classic or antique cars for $25.
Music, food and a raffle are planned.
Call Anwar at 661-220-0571 for further information.
High Desert Ukulele Club
The High Desert Ukulele Club holds meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Black breastfeeding
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a Black breastfeeding support group that meets from 11 a.m. to noon every second Tuesday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
Registration is not required. For details, contact Aaqueelah Russell at 661-726-6441 or aqueelah.russell@avmc.org.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
