QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays at Mayflower I chapel, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Ukelele club slates Tuesday meetings
The High Desert Ukelele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Beekeepers to resume monthly meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will resume their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include: a new meeting venue and summer beehive management.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Nonprofit needs supplies to help foster youth
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing 656 West Lancaster Blvd or Al’s Sew n Vac, 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
