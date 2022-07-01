LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls plan tea event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will present a Tea event at 4 p.m., Saturday, at The Rainbow House, 1656 West Ave. L-12.
The free admission includes the opportunity to create your own tea hat, tea service, a silent auction and frivolous activities. Shade is ample and a light dinner will be served.
For details or to RSVP, call Lucetta at 661-948-2476.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
