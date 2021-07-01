PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and a future Vets 4 Veterans Training Program.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
