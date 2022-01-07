TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lesson start from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 19, at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Learn about family trees
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online presentation for genealogists of all skill levels and anyone curious about their family history, starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
The speaker is Mark Olsen, a family tree maker ambassador. Questions may be submitted during the Zoom meeting using the virtual chat session during the event.
Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the club prior to the meeting at https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.