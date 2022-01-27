LANCASTER
Crafts market planning show
The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 5, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Valentine’s Day gifts, spring items, decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing and sweet treats will be available.
The event will be indoors. No entry fee is required, but masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be required.
Vendors still being accepted; eight-foot-by-eight spots are $30 with setup from 9 to 11 a.m., that day, at the lodge. Proceeds will benefit the Masonic Lodge outreach programs.
Send a direct message on Instagram to @thecraftyfolksmarket to reserve a space or for details and more vendor listings.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For details or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
Health center needs assistance
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.