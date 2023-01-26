LANCASTER
Speaker hosts webinar on aging
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER
Speaker hosts webinar on aging
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar hosted by neuroscientist and aging expert Dr. Rob Winningham at 10 a.m., today.
Winningham will discuss healthy brain practices and wellness in mind, body and spirit.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP for this free event.
Get help with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters have their weekly meeting from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.