LANCASTER
Ukulele club at Greenhouse Café
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Wednesdays in January.
The webinars will be hosted by Denise Medved, creator of Ageless Grace.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
PALMDALE
Sister city
group meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
Welcome to the discussion.
