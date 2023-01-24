LANCASTER
Ukulele club hosts meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club has its monthly meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m., today, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support is available
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Aging expert speaks at webinar
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar hosted by neuroscientist and aging expert Dr. Rob Winningham at 10 a.m., Thursday.
Winningham will discuss healthy brain practices and wellness in mind, body and spirit.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com. to RSVP.
Old Timers Barbecue set
The 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Veterans planning dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
PALMDALE
Sister city group convenes
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Elks Lodge holds fish fry
The Lancaster BPO Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 5 p.m., Saturday.
All funds raised go to support Elks activities in the Antelope Valley. Members and guests are welcome.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
TEHACHAPI
Learn how to square dance
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
