Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 63F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Stronger winds in and below canyons and passes.