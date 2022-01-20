LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Hefter Blood Drive coming
The third annual Jacob Hefter Foundation Blood Drive, co-sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, is hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 5, at Palmdale Learning Plaza, 38043 Division St.
Donors must be at least age 16 and at least 110 pounds; parental consent is needed for 16-year-olds. Most common daily medications are allowed, and tattoos and piercings are accepted if done at a California-licensed shop. Donors must wear masks and bring an ID.
Go to bit.ly/JHF-BD for details and to register.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
