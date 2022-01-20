LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Veterans event is rescheduled
Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the annual Evening of Community Support Vets 4 Veterans has been postponed until April 1.
The event will be at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The entire process will remain the same, with large community sponsors maintaining their sponsorship commitments.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate an item to the silent auction, email info@avvets4veterans or call 833-532-2445.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Orientation for pageant coming
Orientation for the 2022 Palmdale Queens Scholarship Pageant will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, at William Edwards Photography, 38434 Ninth St. East.
The age groups are Miss (16 to 19 years old), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old), Young Miss (age nine by May 1 to age 11 by Sept. 1) and Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1).
For details, call pageant director Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, at 500 East F St.
Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
