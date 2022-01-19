PALMDALE

Coffee 4 Vets

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 

TEHACHAPI

Square dancing lessons planned

Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.

 

LANCASTER

Brain fitness webinars on tap

Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Wednesdays in January. Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.

Clean up

The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday. The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

Deal with emotions

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

 

QUARTZ HILL

Contestants for pageant sought

Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant. For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.

