PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Wednesdays in January. Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Clean up
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday. The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant. For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
