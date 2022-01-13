QUARTZ HILL
Orientation for pageant tonight
Orientation for the 2022 Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant is planned for 6:30 p.m., tonight, at Quartz Hill Mobile Home Park, 5711 West Columbia Way (Avenue M).
Pageant information and applications will be available.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
PALMDALE
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive. Lunch is $20.
For details or reservations, call 661-274-8533.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lesson start from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 19, at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
