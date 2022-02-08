LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Genealogy presentation set
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online Zoom presentation for the community interested in genealogy or anyone curious about starting their family history search at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the group prior to the meeting at its web site: https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php.
Assistance League meeting
The Assistance League of the Antelope Valley will have an informational meeting about membership at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the chapter’’s office, 43544 10th St. West, Suite B. For details or to RSVP, contact Rose Rockey at 661-810-7953 or roser@progressioncorp.com.
PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
