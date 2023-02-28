QUARTZ HILL
Red Cross seeks first responders
The American Red Cross is looking for first responders — blood donors who assure life-saving blood is available in their community before the next disaster, accident or medical procedure happens.
Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation.
The Red Cross, from noon to 6 p.m., today, will be at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5025 West Columbia Way (Avenue M) in Quartz Hill.
For details or to schedule a blood donation, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
Woman’s Club meets monthly
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
PALMDALE
Veterans gather this week
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Topics to be discussed include future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group convenes
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
