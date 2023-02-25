LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans fish fry
The Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m., today.
The dinner will consist of two pieces of fish, coleslaw, French fries and dessert. The cost is $12. All funds raised go to support Elk’s activities in the Antelope Valley.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Pickleball set for seniors
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Revealing Truth discussion due
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Sunday event
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Red Cross seeks first responders
The American Red Cross is looking for first responders — blood donors who assure life-saving blood is available in their community before the next disaster, accident or medical procedure happens.
Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation.
The Red Cross, from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, will be at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5025 West Columbia Way (Avenue M) in Quartz Hill.
For details or to schedule a blood donation, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
