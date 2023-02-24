LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans fish fry
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 5:41 am
The Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday.
The dinner will consist of two pieces of fish, coleslaw, French fries and dessert. The cost is $12. All funds raised go to support Elk’s activities in the Antelope Valley.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
