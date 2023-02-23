LANCASTER
Get help with emotions
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:22 am
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
QUARTZ HILL
Red Cross seeks first responders
The American Red Cross is looking for first responders — blood donors who assure life-saving blood is available in their community before the next disaster, accident or medical procedure happens.
Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation.
The Red Cross, from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, will be at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5025 West Columbia Way (Avenue M) in Quartz Hill.
For details or to schedule a blood donation, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
