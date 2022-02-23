PALMDALE

Sister city group meets today

The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.

Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.

For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 

TEHACHAPI

Square dancing lessons planned

Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.

Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.

Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.

 

LANCASTER

Brain fitness webinars on tap

Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Thursdays, in February.

The webinars will be hosted by Elicia Stewart, a Prestige Care wellness coach. 

Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.

Group helps deal with emotions

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.

For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

