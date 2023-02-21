LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group has its weekly meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Elks Lodge plans fish fry
The Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday.
The dinner will consist of two pieces of fish, coleslaw, French fries and dessert. The cost is $12. All funds raised go to support Elk’s activities in the Antelope Valley.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Vets schedule community event
Vets 4 Veterans will hold their sixth annual Evening of Community Support on March 17 at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m., with appetizers and wine-tasting available, as well as silent and dessert auctions. The presentation, music and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.avvets4vets.org or email info@avvets4vets.org for details, tickets and sponsorship.
Old Timers Barbecue set
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
PALMDALE
Sister city association meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2023 session.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons continue
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
