Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Vets honored every month
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure that plenty of burritos are available.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters group gathers from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Elks Lodge plans fish fry
The Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m., Feb. 25.
The dinner will consist of two pieces of fish, coleslaw, French fries and dessert. The cost is $12. All funds raised go to support Elk’s activities in the Antelope Valley.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
