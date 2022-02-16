PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
AARP chapter meets monthly
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m., on the third Thursday of each month, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9. For details. call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m. on Thursdays in February.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
