PALMDALE

Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 

LANCASTER

Vets bowling league starting

The AV Veterans Bowling League at Bowlero Lancaster, 43233 Sierra Highway, starts its winter league from noon to 2 p.m., Jan. 6.

Veterans, families and friends join the two-person teams for a fun, relaxing time. 100% handicapped. Call Joyce Kearin with any questions at 661-209-9939.

Group helps deal with emotions

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster. For details call 661-723-9967.

Retired teachers to award grants

The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school. The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.

Health center needs volunteers

The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop. For details, call 661-471-4138.

Nonprofit seeks to help youth

Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies. For details, call 760-373-7632.

