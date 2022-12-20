PALMDALE
Choir sings to GOP women
The Palmdale High School Choir, under the direction of Michael McCullough, will perform its Christmas program of carols and songs at today’s Antelope Valley Republican Women meeting, which happens at noon at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
To make reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Moose Lodge party coming
The Palmdale Moose Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring The Blvd. Knights, on Dec. 31.
The event is open to members and non-members.
For details, call 661-947-6207 or 661-317-7021.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Veterans planning dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings, at noon, daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Nonprofit seeks supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
