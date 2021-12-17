LANCASTER
Elks lodge sets Christmas party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will host a children’s Christmas party from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
The party is for children ages 12 and younger. Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be there, but members of the Elks Lodge will distribute gifts and treats. Games will also be provided.
There will be a $1 charge for adults and children older than 12. Adults must supervise their children.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m., on the third Saturday of each month, in members’ gardens at Stallion Meadows Clubhouse, 33105 Santiago Road.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
