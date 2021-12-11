LANCASTER
Veterans aid group sets dinner
Adopt an At Risk Veteran is hosting a free holiday dinner from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the University of Antelope Valley, 44055 Sierra Highway, to honor veterans who live in the Antelope Valley.
On Tap will play a variety of music and Santa will be on hand, giving out gifts and taking photos with children. All branches of the military, their spouses, children and grandchildren are welcome to attend.
Those who wish to go must register by Saturday, Dec. 11, as seating is limited. To register, visit https://www.aarvorg/contact-us or call 661-802-7719. Those who are unable to physically attend, could qualify for delivery service.
Rainbow Girls tea, boutique
The Lancaster Rainbow Girls will host a Polar Express themed Tea and Boutique, today, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East. Ave. Q.
Doors to the boutique open at noon, and tea begins at 1 p.m.. Ticket purchase not necessary to shop the boutique. Tea tickets are $5, and include tea treats, as well as heartier fare, for lunch.
Also planned are a table decorating contest, a sweet shop, Bitty Bows for babies and a visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Rainbow girl, or by calling Lucetta Kapper at 948-2476.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., today, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
