PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition holds a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
