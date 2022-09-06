LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Weekly story hour coming
The Lancaster East Family History Center is starting a weekly story hour and activities for children ages four to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East. Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays. For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month. The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
