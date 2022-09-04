QUARTZ HILL
VFW post plans annual luau
Quartz Hill VFW Post 3000, 4342 West Ave. L, is hosting its annual luau from 5 to 10 p.m., today.
It will feature Hawaiian dancing, food and entertainment, along with a raffle and silent auction, the proceeds from which benefit veterans.
Cost for the event, which is open to the public is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For details, call the post at 661-943-2225.
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Annual barbecue set in October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Learn to prepare for emergencies
The American Red Cross will hold a free wildfire preparedness presentation from 10 a.m., to noon, Saturday, at the Leona Valley Improvement Association, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road.
Volunteers will present information on checking and installing smoke alarms, assembling preparedness kits, creating an evacuation and communication plan, creating a safety plan and learning how to do hands-only CPR.
For details, RSVP to Jan Clark (661-270-9268) or Amanda Morita (310-710-9687.
