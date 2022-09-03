LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
QUARTZ HILL
VFW post plans annual luau
Quartz Hill VFW Post 3000, 4342 West Ave. L, is hosting its annual luau from 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday.
It will feature Hawaiian dancing, food and entertainment, along with a raffle and silent auction, the proceeds from which benefit veterans.
Cost for the event, which is open to the public is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For details, call the post at 661-943-2225.
LANCASTER
Quilt group plans welcome back tea
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association is hosting a welcome back tea from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave J.
The group is for people who are quilters would like to learn to quilt, or just love quilts.
See www.avqa.org or call Kathy at 661-998-9290 for details.
Weekly story hour coming
The Lancaster East Family History Center is starting a weekly story hour and activities for children ages four to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.