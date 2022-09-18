PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show and poker run beginning at noon, today, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
LANCASTER
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
MOJAVE
Elks Lodge feeds first responders
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, 16200 K St., is providing a free pork chops and chicken dinner to all first responders, on Oct. 29.
The dinner cost for members and guests is $5.
R.S.V.P. with Travis at 661-747-3435.
LLANO
Benefit golf tourney coming
The 59th annual Charity Golf tournament, “Swing to Give a Child Hope” benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, is Oct. 4 at Crystalaire Country Club, 15701 Boca Raton Ave.
Call golf coordinator, Karon Blalock at 661-944-1341 or e-mail karonblalock@aol.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
