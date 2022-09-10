LEONA VALLEY
Emergency prep event canceled
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:01 am
The American Red Cross’s wildfire preparedness presentation, scheduled for today, has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday ,at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotional discussion group
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Genealogical group sets tech meeting
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society general meeting offers the second part of a two-part discussion about genealogy technology at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550, or virtually at https://www.avgenealogy.org/
The discussion will also lead to a brief introduction to the society’s annual Kin Dig 2022, in October. Two lecturers for Kin Dig are members of the DNA Doe Project, which is a non-profit initiative that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s unidentified remains.
