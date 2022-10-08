LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Instructor, artist speaks to quilters
Nanette Zeller, an author, instructor and award-winning artist whose nature-inspired work has been featured on Quilting Arts TV and in Quilting Arts Magazine, will speak via Zoom to the Antelope Valley Quilt Association from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday.
The group meets in person at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, visit www.avqa.org or call Kathy at 661-998-9290.
PALMDALE
Divers set annual pumpkin-carving
The Antelope Valley Desert Divers will hold their annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest at 9 p.m., Oct. 22, at the Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East.
All certified scuba divers are welcome.
Send email to avdesertdive@gmail.com for details.
Vets4Veterans plans to hold golf tourney
The Vets 4 Veterans Richard McGeary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held, on Oct. 17, at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The tournament will use a scramble format. Participants must pay in advance to guarantee a spot. Varying levels of sponsorship are available.
Call Megan Hilzendeger at 661-714-454 or end email to vets4veterans@avvets4veterans.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.