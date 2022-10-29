MOJAVE
Elks Lodge feeding first responders
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, 16200 K St., is providing a free pork chops and chicken dinner to all first responders, today, at the lodge.
The dinner cost for members and guests is $5.
R.S.V.P. with Travis at 661-747-3435.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Elks lodge plans Halloween event
BPO Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, is sponsoring a free Halloween party for the community on Monday.
Among the features will be a trunk-or-treat, fun and games, and a haunted house. All ages are welcome.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625.
Senior center has health guide
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, has made a free Guide to Cognitive Health available for download through October.
The Guide to Cognitive Health was created to provide information and resources covering a wide variety of topics, including information about different stages of memory loss, advice for those living with cognitive decline and their caregivers, cognitive assessments, memory games and more.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com for details or to download the guide.
