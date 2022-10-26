PALMDALE
Sister city association meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The group meets, every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Get help dealing with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
MOJAVE
Elks lodge feeds first responders
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, 16200 K St., is providing a free pork chops and chicken dinner to all first responders, on Saturday, at the lodge.
R.S.V.P. with Travis at 661-747-3435.
