PALMDALE
Pumpkin-carving event is today
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 5:15 am
PALMDALE
Pumpkin-carving event is today
The Antelope Valley Desert Divers will hold their annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest at 9 a.m., today, at the Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East.
All certified scuba divers are welcome.
Send email to avdesertdive@gmail.com for details.
LANCASTER
Annual barbecue set for Sunday
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
