Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.