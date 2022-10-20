LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Senior center serves vets burritos
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by please RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
QUARTZ HILL
QHHS reunion events planned
Three days of events are planned for Quartz Hill High School classes from 1967 to 1974.
A meet-and-greet will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Lazy T Ranch, 4218 Elizabeth Lake Road in Leona Valley. Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, in the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. A live band and classic cars will be featured. An Old-Timers Barbecue is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
The dinner will cost $85, payable through Zelle or Paypal, using this email address qhreunion22@yahoo.com, which also is where details are available. The Facebook page is QHHS Class of ’72 50th reunion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.